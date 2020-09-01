A man with a record of driving while drunk was taken to jail for the same charge.
On Aug. 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones was on patrol on Bertha Parker Bypass when he noticed a Toyota Corolla traveling 27 mph in a 55 mph zone. Jones initiated a traffic stop on Devearl Winishut Jr. just south of East Allen Road.
“I advised Winishut the reason for the traffic stop and asked to see his driver’s license and insurance verification,” Jones said in the police report. “While Winishut fumbled with his wallet, I asked where he was coming from. Winishut replied with slurred speech that he was coming from the casino as he produced his driver’s license.”
Winishut admitted to drinking before to the stop, so Jones asked him to exit the vehicle. Jones had the driver perform a series of field sobriety tests to determine if he was driving under the influence.
“I was attempting to display the walk and turn portion of the SFST test when Winishut stopped me. Winishut pointed to Pleasant View Apartments and advised he was going there, and asked if his girlfriend could come pick him up,” Jones said. “I advised Winishut that she couldn’t come pick him up and he became angry.”
Winishut was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. According to the police report, Winishut was charged with DUI in 2019, 2016, and 2012. He was charged with DWI in 2019.
