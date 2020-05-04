Tahlequatics, the city's swim complex, has announced it has begun booking booking parties and swim lessons amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tahlequah Parks and Recreation events coordinator Heather Torrento said they are monitoring the COVID-19 situation, and there isn’t a set date for the public pool to open.
“It’s too early to see how COVID-19 will affect the pool opening, but we’re accepting reservations right now,” said Torres.
Dates for the swim classes haven’t been announced, but cost for each class is $45.
If the public pool doesn’t open for the summer or opens at a later date than expected, the money for those who made reservations will be fully refunded.
For more information, call Kristin Berry at 918-456-0651.
