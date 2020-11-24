Area law enforcement agencies have teamed up to offer a reward for information related to a fatal fire in June.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office are set up the fund.

Sheriff Jason Chennault said they’ve come to a standstill in the investigation of the double-fatality blaze.

“It’s for information leading to prosecution and conviction, and we ask that anyone contact ATF Special Agent Ashley Stephens or Capt. Derrick Grant,” Chennault said.

‪On June 10, authorities were dispatched to a structure fire on North Grace Hudlin Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sharon Walters, 60, and 15-year-old Addison Reese were found dead in the wake of the blaze.‬

“We hope that a monetary reward may lead someone who knows something and will do the right thing,” Chennault said.

To report any information, contact Grant at 918-456-2583.

