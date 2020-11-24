Area law enforcement agencies have teamed up to offer a reward for information related to a fatal fire in June.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office are set up the fund.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said they’ve come to a standstill in the investigation of the double-fatality blaze.
“It’s for information leading to prosecution and conviction, and we ask that anyone contact ATF Special Agent Ashley Stephens or Capt. Derrick Grant,” Chennault said.
On June 10, authorities were dispatched to a structure fire on North Grace Hudlin Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sharon Walters, 60, and 15-year-old Addison Reese were found dead in the wake of the blaze.
“We hope that a monetary reward may lead someone who knows something and will do the right thing,” Chennault said.
To report any information, contact Grant at 918-456-2583.
