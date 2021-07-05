As the sun dropped into the horizon on the Fourth of July, area residents waited around Lake Tenkiller to witness the rockets' red glare bursting into the skies.
The Greater Tenkiller Area Association has put on their annual fireworks show for many years, but this year they raised more money than at any time in the past. Last year, many area fireworks programs asked its attendees to remain in their cars during their shows. With this in recent memory, residents were excited to let loose.
"It's going to be the biggest fireworks show that GTAA has ever had on display," said Gena McPhail, secretary of GTAA.
The fireworks were deployed at Tenkiller State Park, so for the best view, she recommended finding a spot on the south end of the lake. Many area residents camped in the park, as well as out-of-towners.
"I'm coming down from Kansas to visit my girlfriend Sabrina, and we live close by," said Wayne Julian.
He came with the Thomas family, who decided to visit the program because of the show.
"It's local, and it's the best," said area resident Amos Thomas.
Lake Tenkiller also attracts tourists because it has been named one of America's top eleven most beautiful lakes by Insider Magazine. Many enjoy spending time at the park, including the Orellana family, who gathered from different parts of the country to camp at the site.
"It's been a family tradition for years now that we gather around from all parts of the country. So, there's different sectors of the family that come together from Iowa, Indiana, California, and Colorado, and we congregate here, but most of us live in Arkansas, and we came here to celebrate," said Irving Orellana.
They are also celebrating the birthday of their family patriarch, Miguel Orellana, who is happy to enjoy fireworks on his big day every year.
Dave Demmon is a Vietnam veteran and former educator who came down from Indiana to spend time with his family for the holiday.
"We came here because it is close to our campground, and we've come to this show seven years in a row, and we think that it's the best show in the area," he said.
A handful of firework attendees visited the No Wake Zone after the show to watch RC and the Ambers, a local red dirt band. Other marinas also offered live music, including Burnt Cabin.
While the area offered different firework displays, this year's GTAA fireworks show at Tenkiller State Park attracted families who have come together from afar. This year, not only did they commemorate the anniversary of the birth of a nation, but they also celebrated their freedom to assemble after enduring a long winter of gathering restrictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.