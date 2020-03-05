Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for February increased by more than $25,000 from the same time period last year, but Tahlequah's figures fell from last February.
The February distribution of sales tax collections primarily represents local tax receipts from December business, with monies accounting for sales from Dec. 16 and estimated sales from Jan. 1-15.
Cherokee County sales tax collections hit $591,344.23, compared to $566,278.35 last year.
For February, the city of Tahlequah brought in $736,772.86, down by $103,096.55 from February 2019's figure of $839,869.41.
Hulbert's February 2020 collections were down by $5,996.06, from the $20,663.28 sales tax collected in February 2019.
According to data gathered by the OTC, the disbursement of $162,604,198 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase of $2,358,359 from the $160,245,839 distributed in February last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $30,556,405.
In the state's county returns, Oklahoma counties shared in a $27,403,349 sales tax disbursement, and $5,898,849 in use tax.
