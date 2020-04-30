From staff reports
Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for April decreased by more than $1,000 from the same time period last year, and Hulbert's figures showed similar trends from last April.
The April distribution of sales tax collections primarily represents local tax receipts from February business, with monies accounting for sales from Feb. 16 and estimated sales from March 1-15.
Cherokee County sales tax collections hit $553,435.46, compared to $554,616.77 last year.
For April, the city of Tahlequah brought in $801,206.02, down by $27,487.66 from April 2019's figure of $828,693.68.
Hulbert's April 2020 collections were down $11,969.02, from the $13,928.89 sales tax collected in April 2019.
According to data gathered by the OTC, the disbursement of $146,931,074 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected a decrease of $894,385 from the $147,825,459 distributed in April last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $20,964,255.
In the state's county returns, Oklahoma counties shared in a $24,194,963 sales tax disbursement, and $3,803,983 in use tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.