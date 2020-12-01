Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for November increased by more than $125,000 from the same time last year, and Hulbert's figures rose as well.
The November distribution of collections represents receipts from September business, with monies accounting for sales from Sept. 16 and estimated sales Oct. 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $673,993.44, compared to $548,086.17 last year. For November, Tahlequah brought in $935,521.82, up by $135,615.22 from November 2019's $799,906.60. Hulbert's November 2020 collections were up $5,077.59, from the $13,939.56 collected in November 2019.
OTC data show the disbursement of $158,558,220 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase from the $115,875,478 distributed in November last year. The use tax disbursement was $24,250,271. Oklahoma counties shared in a $26,022,874 disbursement, and $4,218,220 in use tax.
