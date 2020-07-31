Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for July increased by more than $144,000 from the same time last year, and Hulbert's figures increased as well.
The July distribution of collections represents tax receipts from May business, with monies accounting for sales from May 16 and estimated sales from June 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $720,994.58, compared to $576,168.71 last year. For July, Tahlequah brought in $1,042,189.19, up by $180,277.36 from July 2019's $861,911.83. Hulbert's July 2020 collections were up $4,408.63, from the $14,889.46 collected in July 2019.
OTC data show the disbursement of $162,322,587 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase of $3,458,375 from the $158,864,212 distributed in July last year. The use tax disbursement was $24,203,416. Oklahoma counties shared in a $26,553,211 disbursement, and $4,583,422 in use tax.
