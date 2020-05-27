Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for May increased by more than $58,000 from the same time period last year, and Hulbert’s figures increased from last May.
The May distribution of sales tax collections primarily represents local tax receipts from March business, with monies accounting for sales from March 16 and estimated sales from April 1-15.
Cherokee County sales tax collections hit $616,879.71, compared to $558,778.73 last year.
For May, the city of Tahlequah brought in $900,310.89, up by $74,758.37 from May 2019's figure of $825,552.52.
Hulbert's May 2020 collections were up $13,147.63, from the $14,721.21 in sales tax collected in May 2019.
According to data gathered by the OTC, the disbursement of $146,166,497 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected a decrease of $14,180,567 from the $160,347,064 distributed in May last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $22,458,420.
In the state's county returns, Oklahoma counties shared in a $25,170,893 sales tax disbursement, and $4,809,712 in use tax.
