From staff reports
Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for August increased by more than $155,000 from the same time last year, and Hulbert's figures increased as well.
The August distribution of collections represents tax receipts from June business, with monies accounting for sales from June 16 and estimated sales from July 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $753,921.57, compared to $598,793.40 last year. For August, Tahlequah brought in $1,025,345.69, up by $192,192.61 from August 2019's $833,152.99. Hulbert's August 2020 collections were up $6,993.35, from the $15,337.93 collected in August 2019.
OTC data show the disbursement of $168,124,169 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase of $9,172,781 from the $158,951,388 distributed in August last year. The use tax disbursement was $25,322,999. Oklahoma counties shared in a $27,598,606 disbursement, and $4,490,375 in use tax.
