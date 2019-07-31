Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for July decreased by more than $23,000 from the same time period last year, while city allocations are up.
The July distribution of sales tax collections primarily represents local tax receipts from May business, with monies accounting for sales from May 16 and estimated sales from June 1-15.
Cherokee County sales tax collections reached $576,168.71, compared to $600,166.12 last year.
For July, the city of Tahlequah brought in $861,911.83, up by $19,046.55 from July 2018.
Hulbert's July 2019 collections were down by $3,250.56, from the $18,140.02 sales tax collected in July 2018.
According to the data gathered by the OTC, the disbursement of $158,864,212 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an decrease of $768,194 from the $159,632,406 distributed in July last year.
The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $20,149,421.
In the state's county returns, Oklahoma counties shared in a $28,521,962 sales tax disbursement and a $3,961,072 use tax disbursement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.