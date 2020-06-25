One man was killed and another was injured after a Sea-Doo crash on Lake Tenkiller.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened Wednesday, June 24, near Barnacle Bill’s Marina at around 11 p.m.
Desmond Bennett, 22, of Wanette, was killed, and Kenneth Allison, 26, was injured after the two crashed into the bank, and hit a tree.
Allison was airlifted to a Tulsa hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition with leg injuries.
According to OHP, the Sea-Doo didn’t have proper lighting to be operating at night.
According to the report, Bennett had an odor of alcohol, and authorities are still investigating.
