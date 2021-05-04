The sheriff confirmed a second shooting has occurred within the past 24 hours.
On Tuesday evening, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the most recent shooting was over a dispute involving possible stolen vehicle near the old Tahlequah city dump.
Chennault is currently at the Cherokee County Detention Center, waiting for a wrecker to deliver a vehicle involved in the shooting. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
The shooting comes just 24 hours after authorities responded to a shooting in Peggs, where the victim was shot in the leg. Jeremy Dill was arrested on Tuesday after a minutes-long standoff with police.
This story is developing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.