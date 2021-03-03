The 911 Trust Authority has been playing a low-key role for years in Cherokee County Emergency Management, and a local official explained this week who they are and how they work.
Sheriff Jason Chennault has served on the board since 2005, when then-Sheriff Norman Fisher appointed him. The board oversees the finances of the 911 Center of Cherokee County, but not the day-to-day operations.
“We don’t have anything to do with the day-to-day operations, but we do hire the 911 coordinator, and that’s Alisha Felts,” said Chennault. “Other than that, we oversee the finances and we meet once every other month.”
While the board doesn’t handle personnel matters, it does deal with raises and salaries for Felts.
“The way the 911 Center works right now is they provide the sheriff’s office, fire departments, Cherokee Nation EMS and Northeastern Health System EMS a position in the 911 Center for our dispatchers,” said Chennault. “CCSO dispatchers are employed by the sheriff’s office and we pay their salaries.”
The board includes members of the CCSO and both EMS agencies, as well as representatives from Cherokee Nation and Northeastern Health System.
“Hulbert has a seat, NSU has a seat, Tahlequah PD has a seat, and Cherokee County fire departments have a seat,” said Chennault
Tahlequah Fire Assistant Chief Mark Whittmore is the board member for the Cherokee County fire departments, and he represents all fire departments in the county.
Lake Region Electric Cooperative and the county government also have a seat.
“Bob Patterson was one of the founding members of the board, and he’s a retired county employee,” said Chennault.
The city of Tahlequah has inquired about joining the 911 Center, and Chennault explained if that worked out, the police department and the fire department will have seats in the 911 Center.
“We’ve got a fourth position, which is all of the county fire departments, but it’s not manned 24 hours a day,” he said. “What we’re looking to hopefully do is put a TPD dispatcher in the 911 Center and a full-time fire dispatcher in the 911 Center.”
That move hasn’t been firmed up, and Chennault said discussion is still in the early stages.
