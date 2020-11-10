Sheriff, police chief working to remind crews to mask up

Although Tahlequah has a mask ordinance, law enforcement officials not only have a difficult time enforcing it, some have trouble remembering to mask up themselves.
On Oct. 27, a Tahlequah resident contacted the Daily Press saying she saw a Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy inside Casey’s General Store without a mask. The woman snapped a photo of Deputy Caleb Rice grabbing a drink while not wearing a mask.
“If the officers within our community won’t follow the health mandates established for our health and safety, we cannot expect anyone else to do it,” the woman said.
Since then, other residents have complained they've seen officers and deputies mingling with members of public, and mask-free.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said he addressed the issue with Rice, who apologized for the oversight.
“I have not made a mandate with them that they’ve got to have them on all the time, but we’re trying to follow the city’s policy the best we can while they’re out in the public,” Chennault said. “We’ve left it up to the guys on weather they want to wear one or not. We’ve haven’t pushed it because we know it could be an officer-safety problem. It’s imperative that people understand us when we’re in contact with them.”
Chennault said this was the first time anyone has complained about his deputies failing to wear masks. He admits enforcement attempts put officers in a difficult situation.
“I have no opinion about the mask mandate. The only thing I will say is, we’re not able to enforce the city’s ordinance on the mask because it’s a city ordinance, and we’re not city officers,” he said.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said donning a mask is something people need to be reminded to do – and sometimes, that includes his officers. But he added that wearing masks during certain confrontations isn't always feasible.
“We’ve had a few complaints of officers not wearing a mask here and there,” King said. “It’s within policy for our guys if they’re inside to have a mask on. If they are out of their cars and anticipate an enforcement encounter, they're supposed to have a mask on. There are times they’ve forgotten, though. If it's a hot call, they jump into their car and forget, or it’s just human nature and they get to a store and forget to grab their mask.”
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said hired security is still at the Cherokee County Courthouse to take temperatures and make sure those coming into the building are wearing masks.
“We’ve implemented the masks and we’ve put in $4,000 worth of plexiglass and guards. We’ve been proactive regarding our employees and keeping them from someone who is sneezing or coughing from this virus,” said Hall. “It’s not a matter of if we’re going to get it; it’s a matter of when we’re going to get it. Everyone is going to get this.”
