A man was arrested after he kept chasing a horse through a field while allegedly drunk and high.
On Dec. 6, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to East Willis Road in reference to a trespassing call. Dispatch advised the caller said a man was chasing a neighbor's horse though a field. The neighbor didn’t know who the man was and said he didn’t live there.
Deputy Robison saw Martin Reyes walk in the field and toward the horse. The deputy drove to the field and told Reyes to walk toward him, but he refused.
The man yelled in what was described as a heavy Hispanic accent for Deputy Robison to come to his location instead. Reyes had an old camera and tried to take photos of the horse.
“I proceeded out into the field to make contact with Mr. Reyes,” Deputy Robison said in the report. “I continued to order him to my location. Mr. Reyes spoke in Spanish and refused my commands.”
Reyes aimed the camera toward the deputy and acted like he was taking photos. The man smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. Deputy Robison ordered Reyes to put his hands behind his back, but he refused and began to walk away.
“I pulled my Taser and ordered him to stop and he refused,” said Deputy Robison. “I deployed my Taser with the prongs and Reyes fell to the ground.”
Reyes was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for public intoxication. Deputy Robison said the camera he was using didn’t have film or batteries.
A Spanish-speaking detention officer was able to identify Reyes, who he admitted he had been drinking, took pills, and huffed paint.
