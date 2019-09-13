A man told deputies he saw his father shot in the face and watched him die.
On Sept. 10, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies Justin Gifford and Zach Adams were dispatched to 27953 U.S. Highway 62 on a report of a suspicious man. While driving to the location, they were told there was an abandoned vehicle not far from the area. The property owner showed Gifford where the man was. They found Michael Swopes on his hands and knees behind a barn and asked him what he was doing. He said he was looking for "Rachel." The man was detained and taken to Gifford's patrol truck when he said Rachel was on a bench near a trailer on the property. Adams told Gifford the abandoned vehicle was registered to Swopes. The man told deputies he saw his dad die after he was shot in the face. However, an individual said that wasn't true because the father was his neighbor, and Swopes was probably high. He was transported to Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication.
James McClure told deputies someone burglarized his trailer while he was in jail. On Sept. 10, Deputy Ryan Robison met with McClure at the Oak Park Motel to take the report. McClure said his cellmate bonded out of jail and stole a TV, small portable water heater, cigarettes, four bottles of whiskey, clothing and almost $400. The property owner, Joyce Johnson, said she spoke the man and he told her McClure signed his property over to him while they were in jail. She wouldn't let him on the property, but later saw him in the trailer. She called the detention center and said officers told her McClure did sign his items over to the man. However, Robison spoke with jail staff and they said they didn't have any record of McClure doing so.
On Aug. 29, Deputy Austin Cluck was dispatched to Speedy's gas station in regard to a stolen vehicle. Celia Adair said her son borrowed her vehicle to go to the river and swim. The car wouldn't start when her son tried to leave at Welling Bridge, so they left it there. When Adair went to the bridge three days later, the car was gone. The vehicle information was entered in NCIC as stolen.
Lt. John Berry was dispatched to 12900 W. 850 Road for a fight in progress report on Sept. 11. Jefferson Rush said he was remodeling a trailer for his employer when a man came in and told him to leave or he was going to "kick his ass." Rush left the trailer and the man followed him. He said he walked toward the road to get away from him, and the man started hitting him. Rush flagged down a vehicle and asked the driver to stay with him until deputies arrived, but they refused. The man's wife and daughter convinced him to get in their vehicle and they drove off.
Jim Snoddy reported a thief stole his $14,000 electrical system on Sept. 7. He said the thief took the solar panels off the roof and the wiring that hooked it up. A large locker, two large batteries and the transfer switch and inverter were also missing.
