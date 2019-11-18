Sheriff's office collecting toys

Press staff reports
Employees of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office took shifts while working the 24-hour Christmas toy drive in the Walmart parking lot.
Sgt. Jarrod Rye said the first few hours had already been a success, and children were having a fun time.
"We've had quite a few come out and crawl through the Hummer and sit in the trucks while playing with the lights and sirens," he said.
They had received $370 in cash donations and a whole car load full of toys.
After the 24-hour event, the donated toys will be taken to St. Francis Children's Hospital, and if there have been enough donated, the rest will go to Northeastern Health System and W.W. Hastings Hospital.
Sgt. Rye's wife, Michelle, said they are now needing items for older children; headphones, chargers, and things they would need or enjoy.
Russell Cellular/Verizon in Tahlequah, Stilwell, and Sallisaw are still taking donations until Nov. 30.
