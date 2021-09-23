Slate of fall festivals underway this weekend

With fall underway, people looking to get out of the house and enjoy the weather this weekend have a few options.
A slate of autumn craft fairs are happening this weekend at Fin and Feather Resort, Greenleaf State Park, and in downtown Fort Gibson.
This is the 52nd year for the Fin and Feather Resort’s Fall Festival, running Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. With more than 150 vendors on site, guests shouldn’t have much trouble finding something they like.
“We have wonderful homemade items of all sorts,” owner Lezli Pool said. “We have handmade, as well as not necessarily handmade items. There are a lot of decor items, clothing, candles, leather work, pottery, ceramics. We’ve got a lot of ladies that sew, so a lot of cloth items and quilts.”
There’s no admission fee to visit the festival. The Lake Tenkiller resort will have its Soda Steve’s restaurant open. The fast casual dining experience has become known for its cheese fries and homemade root beer. Speciality sandwiches, burgers, and hot fudge nachos have also impressed customers.
“It’s a great day away,” Pool said. “Some people come to shop, some people come to eat, and some people come to do both. So shop, eat and repeat.”
Kristen Perry, recreational coordinator at Greenleaf State Park, said about nine miles away from the Fin and Feather is the Greenleaf Fall Fest. Down by the park’s marina, about 18 vendors are lined up for people to visit. The festival goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re a lot smaller, but it’s more family friendly,” Perry said. “It’s not going to be as crazy, and we have the lake and things like mini golf, so you can some make a whole day of it.”
This is the second year for Greenleaf to hold a fall festival, which has been accompanied by an annual spring event, too. Visitors can hang out at the park, check out the nature center, and browse the various craft vendors.
“We have vendors with homemade soap, quilts, scrunchies, shirts, coasters, a lemonade stand, and some baked goods,” Perry said. “The marina has food for sale, like burgers and all kinds of stuff. We have a bunch of homemade items – laser-engraved wood signs and stuff like that.”
While most of the lodging has been booked for the weekend, there should still be some tent camping spaces available. It also might make for a good day trip, as folks could stop by after visiting the Fin and Feather’s event.
Fort Gibson will have the Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The one-of-a-kind market features unique crafter vendors, direct sales, food trucks and live music.
People are encouraged to bring a chair and listen to music at the Centennial Stage. And visitors might as well show up hungry, as 5R Eats and Sweets will have food like Belgian waffles, chicken and waffle bowls, tostadas, nachos, fudge bars, rice krispy treats, apple nachos and more. Meanwhile, Country Q BBQ will be on hand to serve up a plethora of homestyle cuisine.
