Slate of new businesses open across city

The city of Tahlequah has seen growth over recent months, as a new slate of businesses have set up shop in town.
Gayla Anderson opened up her new business, German Gypsy Sewing & Quilt Shop, Jan. 1, offering folks fabric, custom-made quilts, and more.
"Pretty much anything that will have to do with sewing or quilting, I've got it," said Anderson. "If not, I can get it."
Anderson saw a need for a fabric store in town, so she decided she start one herself. She offers sewing notions, such as buttons, pins and hooks. People can bring in their own tops to be made into a quilt or have alterations made to various material. She also has pre-made quilts for sale. All of her quilts are done using a free-motion machine.
"Quilting and sewing is a dying art," she said. "When you give someone a quit, it's like giving them a perpetual hug."
German Gypsy Sewing & Quilt Shop is located at 211 Basin Ave. in Tahlequah. The shop is open seven days a week: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays. For questions or more information, call 918-931-8825.
In a bustling medical marijuana market, Tahlequah has another dispensary for people to try out. Bob and Susan Holmes opened Elevated Apothic last year, although they previously not sold on the idea of legalizing medical marijuana in Oklahoma. However, after a few weeks of research, the couple realized the benefits it could have for people dealing with a variety of health issues.
"We believe in it now," said Bob. "Whether you have cancer, high blood pressure, Crohn's disease, get shingles, seizures, whatever, this thing can cure you."
Holmes has seen the benefits medicinal cannabis can have on people. His son was in a motorcycle wreck that paralyzed him from the waist down. After he signed up for his Oklahoma Medical Marijuana License, his son was able to get off pain medications and "he's a different person, because of it."
Elevated Apothic has flower, vape cartridges, edibles and more. Holmes said people can purchase products that don't require any flame or heat source, such as RSO oil, fairy dust, and other items that can be used for pain.
"You don't have to smoke flower to partake in cannabis," he said. "There's a lot of different ways to take it now days."
Elevated Apothic is located at 2464 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah. The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 918-708-9277.
FourNinety Creations had a successful first holiday season, as many people visited the shop to make personalized gifts for their loved ones. Bryan Rigsby and Robert Johnson, who live on 490 Road, opened the store on Main Street in Tahlequah to turn a hobby into a business.
"With Robert, it started out as a hobby," said Rigsby. "He mostly just did mugs and it was just out of the house."
As long as it is not a trademarked image, FourNinety Creations can put just about any design or wording on items such as mugs, tumblers, jewelry, key chains, wallets, clothing, and more. Customers can also purchase metal artwork. Items are available in the shop, but customers can bring their own items in as well. One of the most popular gifts this year was a customized cutting board, among other gifts.
"One of the fire chiefs came in," said Rigsby. "He had what looked like fire nozzles, but they were just water hose ends that he found for all the auxiliary firefighters and had them engraved with their fire department number on them."
FourNinety Creations also offers commercial signage. It built the signs for Nine One Eight Salon, Rose Furniture, Primetime Buds, and Workman's. The personalized gift shop is located at 123 N. Muskogee Ave. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 918-289-2706.
Tahlequah also has its first axe throwing venue, as Hache Axe Throwing recently opened at 24 Plaza South. The prices vary depending on the age and the business is BYOB. The axe throwing site is closed to the public Sunday through Wednesday for reservations and private parties. Hache is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday; 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday; and 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday. For more information, call 918-453-3034.
