The Tahlequah Solid Waste director said he and his crew members are staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Armstrong said the department is constantly exposed to the virus compared to other departments or jobs.
"The mayor and city administrators recognized this and really helped push the new carts and new truck. With the addition of the carts we take less of a risk providing our services to the community," said Armstrong.
The new poly cart system will protect employees and the community from refuse that's exposed to weather conditions and litter for loose trash. Armstrong said this will all but eliminate the loose trash problem in the city.
The department holds a monthly safety meeting that covers hazardous materials and safety issues, along with heat, cold, asbestos, bed bugs, and more.
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality hosts a yearly seminar, which is required for all refuse and landfill collections.
Armstrong said the department stocked up on latex and leather gloves and N-95 masks when the pandemic hit home. The director said the use of PPE while operating equipment is harder than what some people would think.
"We asked the guys to wear the latex under the leather gloves to help reduce washing so much. We recommend to wash as much as possible, but in our line of work it is hard. We also incorporated a disinfectant sunscreen. It helps protect the exposed skin that gloves and mask can't cover. We also have face shields," he said.
Learn more
For more information, call Solid Waste Director Chris Armstrong 918-931-1957 or email chris.armstrong@cityoftahlequah.com.
