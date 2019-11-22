As part of American Indian Heritage Month, Northeastern State University hosted Dolores Subia Bigfoot, Ph.D. Thursday, to give a presentation on the impacts of colonization on American Indian mental health.
BigFoot, a child psychologist, directs the Indian Country Child Trauma Center and the Native American Programs at the Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center. She spoke about her work and others who have tried addressing mental health among Native Americans. She said mental health is about "understanding how you have a sense of foundation."
BigFoot's foundation includes her membership in the Caddo Nation of Oklahoma, her familial ties to the Northern Cheyenne Tribe of Montana, and her upbringing.
"When I think about what I have in terms of my foundational pieces and the understandings that I've gained, I've really gained it from my great grandmother, who was born in the 1870s and she lived to be about 98 years old," said BigFoot. "I got the opportunity to take care of her and also to learn from her. Even though she didn't speak English, a lot of things I do and understand is because of my Caddo teachings."
It's critical for people's mental health to have a "sense of identity, connectiveness, [and] belonging," she said.
BigFoot asked the attendees if they know about the history of the terms "Boomer" and "Sooner," which are used by OU in the school's nicknames, mascots and chants. Both terms refer to groups of settlers who arrived in Indian Country, what is now Oklahoma, in the late 1800s.
"I've been there for 30 years and every year when they ask my opinion, I always write, 'So what are we going to do about Boomer and Sooner?'" she said. "We recognize the history of that has really resulted in inequality and taken away something that is very essential for many of the tribes that were in Oklahoma at the time. So the land run has had a drastic impact."
One question BigFoot offered was: "How do we [reconcile] the information about things that are from injustice and create a disadvantage" that are not often acknowledged? She said addressing mental health issues requires looking at the issue from a larger perspective, because ailments can originate differently.
"We have individuals who have mental illness that might be genetic or have some predisposition," she said. "We might have people that have mental illness, because of things that happen to them. For example, my daughter had a traumatic brain injury and she's been diagnosed as schizophrenic, because of a car wreck."
For those with a predisposition to mental illness, or for those who have acquired it, the history of their lives may have changed them and caused them to make poor decisions for coping, according to BigFoot. And while there's always been somewhat of an understanding of trauma, she said at one time "we didn't understand completely what trauma was doing to our tribal communities."
"There were a lot of things that were occurring and it made it really difficult to come up with some kind of solution, [because] we didn't have the terminology to work with," she said.
Until BigFoot's friend Maria Yellow Horse Brave Heart, a mental health expert, coined the term "historical trauma." BigFoot said Brave Heart "changed Indian Country, because she came up with this understanding and laid it before us."
After the Civil War, World War I, World War II, and Vietnam psychologists started to gain a better understanding of what mental health problems soldiers were going through. Then, after the Gulf War, BigFoot said there was a better idea of what post-concussion syndrome is.
"So there is a physical condition that actually happens to the brain that causes it to do a variety of things, including impact memory, impact emotions, impact reason, impact the ability to relate to others," she said. "There was also the emotional impact, and that wasn't as clearly defined and it was very confusing."
After natural disasters and national emergencies occurred, more people began to notice and were able to diagnose both PTSD, and chronic stress. With a better understanding of trauma and with Brave Heart's work, then came trauma-informed principles, trauma-informed services, and trauma-informed schooling.
This information gave BigFoot the tools to look at trauma in Native American communities.
She said pre-colonization life wasn't perfect.
"However, there was infrastructure in place, and when you have infrastructure in place, that provides stability," she said. "When there's infrastructure in place, when the rules are defined, when the roles are defined, when there's a way of anticipating that things are going to work the way things are going to work, there's predictability. Predictability is a great equalizer, especially for children. If they can predict everyday what's going to happen, then their sense of well-being increases."
When colonizers made their way to Indian Country, Native American communities saw a great deal of systematic violence, cultural persecution, and the elimination of indigenous ways of addressing trauma, grief and loss, said BigFoot.
"What they were doing was they were systematically undermining tribal structure and tribal governance," she said.
In today's age in time, there are more opportunities for people to evaluate systematic trauma among Native Americans. BigFoot said people are starting to recognize inequalities, as well.
"Whether they be social, health care, employment, environment, housing, natural resources - you can see there is an effort today to say, 'OK, let's look at these inequalities, let's look and these disparities and let's see what we can do about them,'" she said. "And hopefully in the future, we'll have more self governance where we have economic viability."
Tribes are transitioning into a more influential role in the country and beginning to create a stable foundation for their citizens. Many already begun the process. BigFoot pointed out Cherokee Nation's new outpatient health facility that recently opened at W.W. Hastings Hospital as a sign of improvement in native communities.
"With a lot of support, individuals and families can become much more stable and take care of themselves in a much healthier way," said BigFoot. "It's important that support be consistent and that's what tribes are trying to do now."
