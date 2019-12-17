SROs doing more work now than when on beats

The School Resource Officers of Tahlequah Public Schools play a vital role at each campus and with each student.
All SROs describe themselves as Tahlequah Police Department officers on a special assignment to the school district. Eight officers report to various sites and make sure students and faculty are safe and sound.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said one of his first goals when he was elected was to house an officer at each school. The group of SROs echoed that claim and credited King for his hard work.
"It was very important to Chief King when he was elected; he had the vision of having a police officer in every school," said Tahlequah High School SRO Reed Felts. "He worked very hard with the previous superintendent, Lisa Presley, and the school board, to make that a reality."
The SROs all agreed that while they are Tahlequah police officers, their roles at the schools are diversified.
"I might write a truancy ticket, but as far as law enforcement -- unless a parent or someone comes in the school -- all mine is mentorship and being a positive role model for the kids," said Greenwood Elementary SRO Randy Jordan. "You know to make sure the kids know someone is there and they'll listen to them."
SROs are required to attend annual training with the National Association of School Resource Officers.
"We go to the state conference every year and we usually get 18-20 hours. Anything education-related that pertains to us, for the most part, we try to go to," said Tahlequah Middle School SRO Brian Stanglin.
Sgt. Marcus Sams, director of operations for the Cherokee County Regimented Education Academy, works with court-ordered adolescents at Central Academy. He said it is mandatory for SROs to obtain the same number of CLEET hours as every other officer in the state.
"The training is different at the elementary schools. We are more of a resource to parents, teachers, and students, or we may go to a class on autism, whereas they'll be going to classes that deal with their age group," said Cherokee Elementary SRO Brad Robertson. "We are placed in our schools because of our individual abilities."
Felts said that at first, he wasn't fully prepared in terms of how demanding the job was, and he believes he's done more work at the high school than he did while patrolling the streets.
"There's a lot to our jobs. I mean, I thought that I was 27 years into my law enforcement career and I'd come up here and kind of coast into retirement," he said. "I do more police work now, as far as report taking and citation issuing, than I ever did on the streets."
King said getting an officer in every school was a major concern of his, but it also took the city of Tahlequah and the school board to get the program to where it is today.
"My kids attend school in Tahlequah and all of our SROs' kids attend school in Tahlequah, and we want to protect them," said King. "It's very important to me, and I think we all sleep better at night, knowing they are taken care of."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.