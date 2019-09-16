Tahlequah Public Schools received potential threats directed toward the high school Monday, but school resource officers made home visits and found the threats not credible.
“Regardless, we take all threats seriously and any student who makes threats against the school will be dealt with according to school policy and state law,” TPS officials said in a Facebook post.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said he has spoken to his SRO, and there was no viable threats toward the schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.