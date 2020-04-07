SROs: WHERE THEY GO: Officers on local campuses have resumed patrol duties with TPD

With school districts closed for the remainder of the year due to COVID-19, School Resource Officers have been reassigned to the Tahlequah Police Department's patrol division.
All SROs describe themselves as TDP officers on a special assignment to the Tahlequah school district. Eight officers had been reporting to various sites and made sure students and faculty were safe and sound. They'll take up those tasks again when school resumes.
Police Chief Nate King said officers were issued four mandatory training sessions they must complete before going back on patrol.
Tahlequah Middle School SRO Brian Stanglin has been working at the site since 2008, and going back to on patrol has its challenges.
“It is challenging because I haven’t patrolled in a long time, and I put a lot of pressure on myself not wanting to make mistakes and wanting to do the best job I can for the citizens of Tahlequah,” said Stanglin. “I think one of the biggest changes for me is the time in the patrol car and the wearing of all the gear that the patrolmen wear daily. I had forgotten how uncomfortable it was.”
King said patrol officers are working seven 12-hour days and then are quarantined for 14 days.
Sgt. Marcus Sams, director of operations for the Cherokee County Regimented Education Academy, is employed by the district and continues to monitor the schools.
“I drive the sites and make sure everything is good. We had fitness groups out here and then they closed the tracks and playground, and we have’t had any issues,” said Sams.
Stanglin said that while he wouldn’t hesitate to go back to TMS, he has an important role right now and hopes the place he calls home stays safe.
“I just want to do my part and help the department and the city in any way I can. Tahlequah is kind of my adopted hometown, and I know so many kids and families through my work at the school,” said Stanglin. “They are always in my thoughts. I just want everyone to stay as healthy as they can.”
