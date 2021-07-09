State swaps federal unemployment boost for back-to-work incentives

After complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to let go of their employees, those companies – and the state – are now hoping to see workers return to their post.
The U.S. gained 850,000 jobs during the month of June, but employers are still hard-pressed for staffing. The reasons for the labor shortage vary. Some workers still avoid returning in fear of contracting the virus, unemployment benefits made it more lucrative for some people to stay at home rather than return to their job, people have had to stay put to care with children or elders, and many workers are demanding higher pay.
Last week, Tahlequah Lumber Owner Mike Skinner said companies have seen payroll increases, and companies wanting workers to return have had to increase their wages.
The state, while ending federal programs for unemployment claims in Oklahoma, also announced a Back to Work Initiative.
The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, and Emergency Unemployment Relief for Government Entities and Non-Profit Organizations programs are no longer available. Any claims that are in adjudication, appeals, or in the Board of Review process that were filed four weeks prior to June 27 should still receive the benefits for those weeks if their claim is approved.
Instead, the state announced that the first 20,000 Oklahomans who were receiving unemployment benefits to return to the workforce would receive a $1,200 incentive using monies from the American Rescue Plan.
“This is the right move for Oklahoma,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “Since our state has been open for business since last June, the biggest challenge facing Oklahoma businesses today is not reopening, it’s finding employees. For Oklahoma to become a Top Ten state, workforce participation must be at a top level and I am committed to doing what I can to help Oklahomans get off the sidelines and into the workforce.”
To be eligible for the Back to Work Initiative, claimants need to have already worked and show pay stubs for six weeks of full-time employment at the time of their application. The applicants must have had an active unemployment claims between May 2-15, and have completed at least six full weeks of paid employment between May 17 and Sept. 4.
Several employers applauded the move.
Georg Fischer Central Plastics stayed open and kept our employees safe during the pandemic. As businesses began to open back up, demand for our products skyrocketed, but our ability to add to our workforce was disappointing at best, with many stating they could make more on unemployment. These are not minimum wage jobs and offer career growth, excellent benefits and a safe and stable workplace,” said Dani Shields, director of human resources for Georg Fischer Central Plastics, LLC., who added that the initiative removed a barrier for the state to thrive.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 3,688 fewer Oklahomans filed first-trim claims for unemployment assistance. Meanwhile, many of the applications for the Back to Work Initiative have reportedly been rejected due to technical issues.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said Thursday about 10 percent of the applications have moved on to the final review process and the remainder have not made it through all the stages because they do not meet the eligibility qualifications.
“We are seeing that a significant number of applicants have made mistakes in the application process that caused them to be denied, whether it was a blurry photo or mismatching information between the pay stubs and the application form,” she said. “If you believe you are eligible and you were denied, we strongly encourage you to review the submission instructions carefully and to reapply for the initiative.”
To learn more about the Back to Work Initiative, visit oklahoma.gov/oesc/individuals.html#return-to-work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.