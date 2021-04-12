As of the Monday, April 12, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 204 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma, bringing the state's total to 443,773. Of those, the OSDH reports that there are 11,865 active cases; and 416,227 people have recovered.
Monday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,064. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 536.
As of April 7, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,565 positive cases. Of these, 74 residents have died; 205 cases were active; and 5,286 had recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
