Law enforcement agencies are looking for a Stilwell man accused of committing a number of crimes over the span of two days.
Stilwell Police Chief Chad Young said Jerried Burnell Wilhite, 45, fled from police and stole two vehicles.
Young said Wilhite was pulled over because of an active warrant out of Muskogee County on Monday. He said the suspect slammed the vehicle door on his hand and dragged the chief approximately 10 feet.
On Tuesday morning, a woman was warming up her vehicle when Wilhite whipped into her driveway in a Chevy Equinox, jumped out, and took off in her vehicle. At some point, Tahlequah Police Department Officer Chase Reed got into a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, but that was called off.
The stolen vehicle was found disabled near Stepp Mobile Home Park on Willis Road, and the suspect made his way to CoraBeth Yount's residence.
She posted on Facebook that an older man was at her house and started knocking on a few doors.
"I didn't answer my door because I had a really bad feeling, and I'm so glad I didn't," Yount said in the post.
She said the man grabbed a metal shovel and put it behind his back. He continued to knock and tried to open the front door when he began to yell for help.
"When he finally decided to leave, he tried opening my car door and when he turned, had a knife in his hand," the post said.
Yount said her mother saw the suspect walking near the entrance of the trailer park and asked if he was the one who was knocking. He said he needed a ride and was calling for help because he was having chest pain.
When she told him the cops were on their way and they could help him, the man took off running and asked someone for a ride. He then jumped into a truck with a trailer and left the area.
Yount included photos of the man that were captured on security surveillance. The post has been shared over 2,100 times since Dec. 31.
The owner of the truck and tailer had left his cell phone in the vehicle, and his wife was able to track the phone to Arkansas. Officer were contacted and located the phone in a ditch.
