Plenty of skills go unlearned before a child leaves the comfort of their parents’ home, but Cherokee County 4-H students will be well-prepared for the real world once they’ve left the nest.
Throughout the summer, 4-H kids have learned a variety of skills and techniques that were perhaps once demanded of the generations before them. While many students spend their summer break going on vacation or lounging around the home, the county’s 4-H students have pursued gardening, cooking, artistry and more.
Wednesday, at the Cherokee County Community Building, students attended the 4-H Sewing Camp, where they were first taught how to make a pillow case.
“With the pillow cases, they learn how to do a basic seam finish, how to make a hem, how to sew straight lines, and all the basics, like how to thread the machine,” said Heather Winn, Cherokee County OSU Extension family and consumer science educator. “Then they’re making a bandana backpack. The first year we did them, it came in a kit. After that, the kids loved them so much, we thought we didn’t have to buy kits; we could buy bandanas and just make them ourselves.”
The students worked on casings for their backpacks – something to run the strings through. They were taught about webbing and how to use the pressure foot on a sewing machine. Members from the Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education group were also on hand to help the kids finish their projects.
“For the younger ones, their eye-hand coordination is not as progressed,” Winn said. “That’s just one of those skills they get as time passes. But they do pretty good, and they just learn about things like irons and not to touch them because it’s hot and thing like that.”
Sewing can provide a means for making gifts, or it can help save people money if they need something hemmed or stitched up. It’s likely many shirts have been tossed out simply because a button went missing after coming out of the wash, which is why Winn said there are plenty of reasons for students to learn basic sewing techniques.
“I told them earlier, ‘Here we’ve been teaching you guys how to make pillow cases and bandana backpacks, and I never thought about how to just do some minor fixes.’ So that way if you lose a button or get a tiny a hole, you can know how to fix something and mend it," she said.
The students worked diligently, receiving tips and advice from OHCE members. Some felt it was difficult; others found sewing fairly simple. But all of the campers learned a thing or two, including Koehn Lee.
“It’s been fun, I really liked it,” he said. “We practiced on paper first, and when I started out it was really hard, and then I got the hang of it. I like learning new stuff and new skills. I’ve learned so many new things and I just like making stuff.”
Another Cherokee County 4-H Sewing Camp will be held Thursday morning, from 9 a.m. to noon. 4H campers who have not signed up, but are interested in attending, can call the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office at 918-456-6163, to see if there is room to join in.
