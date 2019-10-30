The temperature is dropping in Cherokee County, and this time of year, sneezing and coughing are more prevalent, making it easier to spread the flu virus.
To avoid becoming one of the millions who catch the flu every year, Americans are encouraged to get their shots early. Local residents are taking the advice, too, as Tahlequah Public Schools, the Cherokee County Health Department, and the Cherokee Nation are all delivering vaccines this fall. So are several pharmacies.
The schools in Tahlequah have been receiving visits from the Oklahoma Caring Van Program, which vaccinates thousands of children across the state each year. The van stopped by Greenwood and Sequoyah Elementary Schools Tuesday.
"They did immunizations at no cost to children eligible for SoonerCare, Native Americans, or uninsured kids," said Ashley Hyslop, Greenwood nurse. "They were able to give 115 free vaccinations to children. Probably about six to eight staff were able to get immunizations, as well."
Health officials are concerned that it could be an especially bad year for the flu virus, as reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate a spike in the number of new cases. This comes one year after the 2018-'19 flu season saw 21 weeks of elevated activity, which broke a record in terms of duration.
The Cherokee Nation has a variety of sites this year where it is offering the vaccination free of charge. Having already begun administering the shots, W.W. Hasting Hospital Occupational Health Nurse Randi Duncan said the number of vaccinations has been consistent.
"In six days, we've done over 2,000 vaccines," said Duncan. "We've ordered 2,500 more to get us through the rest of the flu season."
The CDC recommends that children between 6 months and 8 years of age who are getting a flu vaccine for the first time, or who previously have gotten only one dose of the flu vaccine, receive two doses. The Cherokee Nation offers vaccinations for anyone 3 years or older.
"We also offer the 65 and older flu vaccine, which just offers that vulnerable population added protection," said Duncan. "The CDC doesn't necessarily recommend one [vaccine] over the other, but they do make one that causes people to have a greater immune response."
The flu season differs from year to year. It typically begins in October and commonly peaks between December and February, before wrapping up around the end of March or the beginning of April.
The vaccines themselves are not 100 percent effective. The ability of a vaccine to prevent influenza also varies from season to season.
"The flu vaccine is not to prevent you necessarily from getting the flu," said Duncan. "It's to keep you from becoming severely ill and dying from the flu. It's not 100 percent, because viruses change so often."
People do not have to be Cherokee Nation citizens to receive the flu vaccine from one of its community clinics. Those who are Cherokee, however, might be at a greater risk of catching the flu.
"Definitely Native Americans are considered a vulnerable population," said Duncan. "I think because we are vulnerable to other things such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, and those type of things, we can have more complications than other races."
The Cherokee Nation has community flu clinics in Salina, Ochelata, Sallisaw, Jay, Muskogee, Vinita, Nowata, Stilwell and Tahlequah. To find a nearby clinic or for more information, visit health.cherokee.org.
The Cherokee County Health Department also offers vaccinations on Mondays and Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. The shots come with no out-of-pocket cost.
Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Inc. is providing flu shots at all NeoHealth locations this year for $20. No appointment is necessary, as walk-ins and new patients are welcome.
