Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King confirmed Monday evening that the suspect in an hours-long standoff is dead.
During a brief press conference afterward, King said he didn't know whether Bobby Lee Vaughn was shot by officers or if he took his own life. Rounds of pepper balls were shot into the house on State Avenue throughout the standoff, and officers tried communicating with the suspect.
“Three of our officers did fire their weapons,” said King.
King said police had responded to a report of a domestic incident in process Monday afternoon, and as they approached the house, Vaughn fired off several shots.
“When officers encountered [the suspect], he fired at them. They retreated to cover and called for backup,” said King.
Cherokee Nation deputy marshals were also on the scene during the standoff. Police had summoned Vaughn's parents to help them coax him out of the house. Using a bullhorn, officers were also urging Vaughn to think about his young daughter.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called and will investigate the shooting itself. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
