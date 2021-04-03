From staff reports
Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections March increased by more than $150,000 from the same time last year, and Hulbert's figures increased as well.
The March distribution of collections represents tax receipts from January business, with monies accounting for sales from Jan. 16 and estimated sales from Feb. 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $629,176.64, compared to $478,385.21 last year.
For March, Tahlequah brought in $918,262.72, up by $153,245.07 from March 2020's $765,017.65. Hulbert's March 2021 collections were up $7,228.88, from the $12,414.10 collected in March 2020.
OTC data show the disbursement of $155,155,951 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase from the $142,148,389 distributed in March last year.
The use tax disbursement was $24,850,114. Oklahoma counties shared in a $25,527,003 disbursement, and $4,003,038 in use tax.
