Officials updated the public on both task force teams and COVID-19 during a June 1 Tahlequah City Council meeting.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said the Crisis Task Force team is now meeting twice a month, unless the hospitals see a surge in cases.
"We transitioned that last week. Since things are going well, we opted to change the frequency of those meetings," said Long. "We will now meet on the first and third Monday of each month. This is strategic to coincide with the City Council meetings dates."
Long said Police Chief Nate King informed the task force the crime rate continues to be low.
Northeastern Health System CEO Brian Woodliff reported there are no new inpatient COVID-19 positive patients since April 4.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff said the Economy Recovery Task Force group's main mission was to disseminate masks throughout the community.
"A combination of work between Cherokee Nation, Cherokee County, Tahlequah Community Fund, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, we were able to -- I want to say the number is close to 17,000 masks have been handed out to the community," said Ratliff. "We felt that was the best offense we could mount to offset this virus."
Ratliff said ERTF is ready for the community to embrace its strongest asset: tourism.
"Tahlequah is a big tourist town ... it's a big piece of who we are and who we've always been," said Ratliff. "As we cut the ribbon on Friday, I think it's important that we do start to open up our arms and welcome folks who have historically come here to lake cabins or go float the river. Hopefully those numbers continue to stay low and manageable and we don't necessarily bring anything into the town that wasn't already here."
The board gave its nod to adopt the fiscal year 2020-2021 Tahlequah city budget, with some modifications due to a revision error.
Mayor Sue Catron's recommendation to form a 2020 Charter Review Committee was approved.
"The last time a Charter Review Committee was convened was in 2010 under Mayor Ken Purdy, and periodically, it is good practice to review the structure and the rules that govern our city to determine whether changes may be needed or desired," said Catron.
Catron said she met with 10 community members: Mark Gish, Linda Spyres, Brian Duke, Dower Combs, Bree Long, J.D. Carey, Carol Choate, Brian Hale, Yolette Ross, and Peggy Glenn.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is June 15 at 5:30 via Zoom.
