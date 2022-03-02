TAKE A HIKE: Tenkiller State Park trails offer scenic views

Among the 130 miles of shoreline that surrounds Lake Tenkiller, an Oklahoma State Park has become a favorite destination for community members looking to enjoy the outdoors, and is surrounded by other areas for people to venture to.
Tenkiller State Park offers scenic views of the surrounding lake, attracting people from all over the state for a day out on the water. But people don’t need a boat to enjoy the waterscape, as the park has two main trails for people to walk.
One of the trails is paved that runs for approximately a mile and a half.
“The other one is not paved and it’s about the same amount,” Leann Bunn, park naturalist, said. “It’s moderate, if that. It’s very uneven, so if you have issues with mobility, you would have trouble traversing the rocks and things.”
The entrance to the paved multi-use trail starts around the visitors center and loops back around. The effortless path provides what guests have deemed to be stunning sights of the surround area. Around the Crappie point area, visitors will get a view of the countryside’s bluffs, the dam and the spillway.
The Whispering Leaves Trail, a dirt path along which hikers will find a myriad of animal and plant wildlife, also provides for scenic, yet rugged views of the lake. A quiet trail, guests can hear the surrounding sounds of nature, as birds and other critters are often spotted in the area.
“There are people in the community that come out here all the time,” Bunn said. “They get quite a bit of use, especially if they don’t want a really long walk.”
Like most trail systems in and around Cherokee County, people are liable to see deer, armadillos, snakes, furbearers and a variety of other creatures. Lake Tenkiller is also one of the best places to look out for eagles that inhabit that area.
On the side of a hill, there isn’t much room on the trails to hold water after a good rain. The staff also make sure to keep them in good condition, and ask that visitors help do the same.
“We try to go over the trail about once a month with an industrial blower that you pull along behind your gator,” Bunn said. “It blows off debris and things of that nature. We’re in the process of replacing all of our interpretive signage.”
Tenkiller State Park is also located to several different areas with trail systems, allowing hikers to make a day of driving around to the different spots and see what each has to offer. Bunn also recommended people visit the Lake Vian Trail System and the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge, which are each in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.