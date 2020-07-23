A community controversy over whether to mandate the wearing of masks in public or in businesses was taken up by Cherokee County's Economy Recovery Task Force Thursday morning, July 23.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff said that as a city official, he's used to seeing divisions over issues.
"The Downing road diet, the bond issues, the silica from the concrete plants - but what happens is, they come and they go," Ratliff said. "In my opinion, three months from now, we're going to have 250 active cases, as opposed to the 30 active we have now. That number's going to continue to grow and grow and grow and grow."
Ratliff said he aims to be proactive, given that the COVID-19 pandemic didn't makes its way to Cherokee County until late February and early March.
"There have been no kids in school since this thing arrived. They shut it down during spring break, and I feel like these numbers are going to compound," Ratliff said. "We're going to look back at this and say this discussion of a mask in July is just going to be an afterthought come early December and January, when it's just rapid."
Northeastern State University President Steve Turner said there were 15 active cases in Tahlequah on July 19. By Wednesday, July 22, there were 35 active cases.
"On the statewide level, just over all of the cases that get hospitalized is under 10 percent," Mayor Sue Catron said. "Now some of those are just going in for a little breathing assistance, and are going to get released in a couple of days. Some of them are going to end up staying for a few months and then move on in one way or another."
Catron said if there are 45 active cases, then four or five of those would end up being hospitalized in some manner. The mayor affirmed that since numbers just "popped up" in the recent weeks, she is expecting no additional deaths for some time.
Main Street Director Jamie Hale asked the group if setting a certain number of cases could require a mandate of masks
"The state is concerned enough about dead spaces that they are doing some things locally at additional COVID-designated dead spaces to be inventory within the state," Catron said. "Most of those are in the Oklahoma City area. The Tulsa hospitals are already indicating they are to the point that they are going to limit number of people who transfer in."
Catron added there aren't a huge number of ICU beds for Tahlequah hospitals.
"When they're talking about hitting those limits, then they do have to transfer, and our transfers are going to get further and further out as well," Catron said. "It's hard to say where that is, because as long as the hospitals are still doing non-COVID things, they've got bed spaces -- including in ICU -- that are taken up by people who aren't [infected with] COVID."
Catron said the Crisis Task Force group has not reached the point of globally supporting the mask mandate.
"The feedback from that group has been a little more, 'Let's give it a little more time,'" Catron said.
During a July 20 Tahlequah City Council meeting, Ratliff read a statement that was prepared by ERTF.
"Keeping businesses open, operating, and thriving in Tahlequah is the main priority of the ERTF. With COVID-19 positive cases on the rise throughout the state, county, and city, there's great concern about once again restricting business," Ratliff said. "The most reasonable and effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to wear masks indoors where social distancing is not possible. We remain steadfast in our goal to keep businesses open, our economy moving, and our community healthy. We must acknowledge and embrace the role that all of us have in public health. Wearing a mask protects our families, friends, customers, co-workers, and neighbors, and the ERTF strongly recommends to the mayor and the council to issue a mask mandate in the city of Tahlequah as soon as possible."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.