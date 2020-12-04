Cherokee County's Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed case numbers and upcoming festivals during a Thursday, Dec. 3 meeting.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff said Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Todd Enlow had expressed concern about the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area. Enlow believes the state is lagging behind on reporting cases.
"Bed space utilization is increasing and [we're] getting prepared for the vaccination," said Ratliff. "Oklahoma may get them by Dec. 14, but we're unsure as to how many."
Cherokee Nation Health Services is averaging more than 100 cases per day, although the positivity rate in Sequoyah County has decreased.
Jamie Hale, Tahlequah Main Street Association director, said they are considering canceling Wines of Winter, which is held in February.
"We will be talking about the Red Fern Festival at the board meeting next week; [that] usually takes place at the end of April. Steven Wright suggested pushing back the Red Fern Festival to the fall," Ratliff said.
As of Friday, Dec. 4, the state had 29,452 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 428 of those cases. The county has had a total of 428 currently active cases, with 11 deaths.
As of Dec. 4, Cherokee Nation Health Services has 6,223 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
