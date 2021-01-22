Economy Recovery Task Force officials discussed vaccines and numbers during a Thursday, Jan. 20 meeting.
Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff said it appears one in 10 people in Cherokee County have had COVID-19.
“There was a question previously of where and how to get signed up for the vaccine,” said Ratliff. “NeoHealth – limited quantity 918-722-2429, Senior Life Services. For those with no internet or email, call 918-644-9000, and Cherokee Nation or Keetoowah tribal members, 539-234-4099.”
Oklahomans can visit vaccine.oklahoma.gov and veterans can visit www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19vaccines/stay-informed.
Northeastern State University President Dr. Steve Turned reported there were seven student cases and three employee cases across all three campuses last week. Most originated during the holiday break.
As of Friday, Jan. 22, the state had 32,327 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 548 of those cases. Tahlequah has had a total of 382 currently active cases, with 27 deaths.
As of Jan. 22, Cherokee Nation Health Services had reported 13,339 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
