Task force officials are pleading with the public to do everything they can to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as hospital bed capacity continues to tighten.
Ward 1 Tahlequah City Councilor Bree Long said she wanted to discuss significant changes the crisis task force committee has seen recently.
“At this point, every one of us has a friend or relative who has been impacted by COVID-19,” Long said. “[Thursday], the city of Tahlequah lost our longtime judge, Donnie Baker. He was an asset to the city of Tahlequah for many years and he will be sorely missed.”
Long said other city and community leaders have experienced the virus and can attest to how brutal it can be.
“Our local businesses are struggling with keeping the necessary staff in place to maintain functions of business due to the illnesses or related quarantines,” she said. “Our hospitals are also seeing patients outside the city and county who are seeking care here because their smaller community hospitals don’t have necessary PPE, or the bed capacity we have here locally.”
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economic Recovery Task Force team, said they were informed of a larger number of cases inundating area hospitals.
“Unfortunately as of yesterday, Tahlequah has 200 active cases and around 268 active cases in the county,” Ratliff said Friday. “Just to give you an idea, there were 108 active cases in the city of Tahlequah on Aug. 12.”
Ratliff expressed his condolences to Judge Baker’s family and called his passing a "tragic loss."
Ratliff said Dr. Don Stucky’s family has reached out to the ERTF and asked that he become the face of COVID-19. Stucky, a longtime doctor at W.W. Hastings, also succumbed to the virus. Stucky was among the first in Cherokee County to speak out about the seriousness of COVID-19.
“You’ll see more coming down the pike from us as a city and the task force using Dr. Stucky as a namesake to help communicate that message to folks,” Ratliff said.
Cherokee Nation provided around 5,000 masks to the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tahlequah Main Street Association.
“[CN Secretary of State] Todd Enlow filled us in on was what’s reasonably to be expected from the vaccine. To my understanding, there is a chance that the Cherokee Nation is in line to receive some of this vaccine, and for clarity, the way that process works is it has to be administered twice,” Ratliff said.
If the vaccine is given to Cherokee Nation within the next 30 days, it has to be stored in a super-cold storage facility. Ratliff said that type of storage isn’t relatively available across the state or nation.
“Luckily, Cherokee Nation has secured those cold storage facilities. The first shot would be administered — say for example on the 15th, and then approximately 19-23 days later a second dosage would be given. Seven days after that second dose is when ... you’ll start to build immunity,” Ratliff said.
Ratliff anticipates the elderly and frontline workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.
“There are a lot of unknowns still, but if it was on Dec. 15, you’re not going to have immunity to this disease for another month,” he said. “The likelihood that the rest of us in the general population are going to have access to a vaccine anytime in the near future is fairly slim to none.”
It could be March, April, or May 2021 before the general public could have access, Ratliff added.
As of Monday, Nov. 16, the state listed 29,157 active COVID-19 cases, with Cherokee County reporting 1,831 of those. The county has had a total of 399 currently active cases, with 10 deaths.
As of Nov. 16, Cherokee Nation Health Services had 4,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
