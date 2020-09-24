Task Force officials are urging the community to get flu vaccinations and shop local in the upcoming months.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said the Crisis Task Force team continues to meet on the first and third Monday of each month.
"From the health perspective, we continue to see widespread community transmission. The health systems have resources and capacity that is needed," Long said. "The need to continue slowing the spread is still extremely important, especially as we enter the traditional beginning of flu season."
Additionally, Long said the community should not let up efforts, as hospitalization numbers are stagnant at the state level.
"The overall positive cases are still trending upward. Progress is being made on the local state and federal level to combat COVID via new medications and vaccinations," Long said.
Long said this is the most important year to get a flu shot, and campaigns are kicking off to encourage early vaccinations.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economy Recovery Task Force team, said there will be a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic on Sept. 24 at the Northeastern State University Doc Wadley Stadium parking lot.
"To my understanding, they have the capacity to test 700-800 folks in that six-hour period," Ratliff said. "Clearly, if you have any symptoms or feel like you've been exposed, that would probably be your best bet to get in, get out, and get quick results back on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m."
During the ERTF meeting, committee members decided to not cancel Halloween this year, but agreed to remind the public to celebrate safely.
"We don't foresee trick-or-treating per say as a big risk factor, but clearly the same things are going to apply: wearing the mask, the social distancing, make sure you're not taking any homemade goods, and those kind of things," Ratliff said.
County officials also agreed to not cancel Halloween celebrations at the courthouse due to COVID.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said since they had to cancel the annual Easter Egg Hunt earlier this year due to COVID-19, he didn't want to have to cancel trick-or-treating as well.
Chennault said deputies will have Delaware Street blocked off and pass out sacks of candy on Friday, Oct. 30.
Ratliff is urging residents to shop local this holiday season as online shopping could be deviating for small retail. Cherokee Nation pledged to donate 5,000 masks to the Shop Local campaign.
"In my opinion as the chair of the committee, there has never been a more important time to shop locally than the next few months," Ratliff said. "Because some many folks are comfortable and complacent with sitting in their house, looking for stuff online, pushing a button, and it showing up at their doorstep."
What's next
The ERTF committee will have their weekly meeting Thursday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m.
