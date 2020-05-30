Task force waiting to see if COVID cases surge

Crisis task force team members say they are waiting to see if there's a surge in COVID-19 cases due to Memorial Day weekend activities.
Trae Ratliff, Ward 4 Tahlequah city councilor and head of the Economic Recovery Task Force team, said they will be collating figures to determine whether crowds at the Illinois River, Lake Tenkiller, or Memorial Day weekend causes local numbers to rise.
"We've mostly discussed the opening of the pool, splash pad, and playground equipment and what the appropriate time is to do so," said Ratliff. "We've distributed 12,000 masks as of last Friday, and now we're moving on to nonprofits."
Ratliff said he's happy to see that the Cherokee Nation rolled out mandatory masks for its facilities.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said the Crisis Task Force is functioning in "monitor mode" now that businesses have reopened, and other activities are underway.
"Instead, we will be relying upon our members representing Northeastern Health System, Cherokee Nation Health System and the [Cherokee County] Health Department to watch day-to-day changes in activity," said Catron. "If they should see anything of concern developing, they will notify the task force. Otherwise, the task force will meet twice per month to review our local status."
Catron admitted the number of COVID-19 cases posted by the city were different than those provided by other sources. In the April 27 Executive Order, approved by the Tahlequah City Council and signed by Catron and approved by City Attorney Grant Lloyd, the Crisis Task Force agreed to provide COVID-19 status updates to the public on a weekly basis.
However, that hasn't happened. There have been only four occasions in which the public was updated and informed. Catron was asked if this meant this was a violation of her order, and she said the Daily Press has been publishing numbers and updates regularly. That data, however, is generally supplied by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, although NHS has also provided figures upon request.
"At this particular point, the weekly updates would be confirmation that nothing has occurred to cause our health systems to signal concern," said Catron. "Overall, our numbers have remained low, and the health systems have reported having no concerns about their capacity being strained. They do report an increase in foot traffic, some of which may be people feeling more comfortable going to the emergency rooms for non-COVID-related concerns."
Erielle Stout, NHS senior director of marketing and development for NHS, said there were 38 positive cases and 1,552 total tests as of May 28. Some of the positive cases involved out-of-county residents. Stout said there are no cases of positive inpatients at NHS.
As of May 29, CNHS reported 85 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
But most of those are not local residents, and many are not Cherokee Nation citizens, but rather members of other Native tribes.
