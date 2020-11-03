A 15-year-old was airlifted to Tulsa after a single-vehicle crash north of Cookson.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Mitchell Fuson, 36, was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 on State Highway 82 on Nov. 1. Fuson and the 15-year-old passenger were transported to St. Francis in Tulsa.
Fuson was admitted in stable condition with head and trunk internal injuries, and the girl was admitted in stable condition with head, trunk external, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, and seatbelts were not in use.
