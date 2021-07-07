The stage is set and Northeastern State University's River City Players are ready to share their voices with the community again, as the summer season starts July 9 and runs through July 31.
The much-anticipated return of the River City Players comes after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, and the crew and cast are as excited to return to the spotlight as the many locals who annually attend the musical spectacle. This year, performers and the band will showcase country music for the Friday evening shows, at 7:30 p.m.; and rock 'n' roll music on Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m.
Preparing for a production of this caliber with a rich tradition requires many hands. Robyn Pursley, artistic director for RCP, said they have to find the right people to fit into each role, whether it be the performers, the band, the crew, or the artistic staff.
"There's just so many moving parts," she said. "Keeping it all logistically together is definitely the toughest part."
For social-distancing purposes, this year's RCP shows will also be held in the NSU Center for Performing Arts, whereas it was traditionally held in the University Playhouse. The crew has had to transition all of its equipment between the buildings, while the singers have had to grow accustomed to performing in a bigger venue that will hold more people.
"This has just a whole different feel, because the Playhouse is a really intimate, small space," Pursley said. "Down here, it's much bigger and the sound is different, because this is just a huge barn-type theater. It's been a lot of work to get it ready."
The shows will be a collection of the RCP's greatest hits, with timeless classics from artists like Elvis Presley and Queen. It will also feature a medley of doo-wop numbers and a cappella performances.
"Because it's a different venue, because it's a unique summer, and because we don't know if everyone who normally goes to the show will come this year, we didn't want anybody to feel like they're missing something completely new," Pursley said. "So we're doing a revival of some things. A lot of people will have seen these songs in shows before, but it's a full new cast, and these songs were some of the favorites from past shows."
While the fans of River City Players missed out on one of NSU's premier theater experiences last year, so did the performers.
RCP Auburn Kirkhart said it was heartbreaking when she found out the season was canceled last year.
"Me and Carly Johnson talked so much about it, because every summer this is what we looked forward to," she said. "It was a job and we felt like we were doing something for not only the community, but for ourselves as performers. So it was really weird to not be able to do this."
The group finished up their final dress rehearsals this week. While some kinks still needed to be worked out, Pursley and the performers were confident they're ready to bring the one-of-a-kind show to the stage. While nerves can come into play before the season officially begins, Kirkhart said the group's rapport ensures all facets of the production work together in harmony.
"The atmosphere before a show is something that people who don't perform in live theater will never get to experience," she said. "It's something that's so crazy and so energetic. You know the material, you know the dances, you know the parts, and you know the people on stage. We trust each other to do what we came here to do, so we always have that reliance where we know if we mess up, someone has our back."
Check it out
Tickets for the River City Players are on sale for $10. For more information about the RCP and ticket purchases, contact the box office at 918-444-4500 or visit academics.nsuok.edu/si/.
