Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron confirmed a third city employee has resigned this February.
Catron said Stormwater Department Manager Jahna Hill turned in her notice Friday afternoon.
“We will miss her expertise and wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Catron.
Hill was responsible for promoting public health, safety, and welfare by maintaining and improving the quality of receiving water for Tahlequah. She earned a bachelor's degree in fisheries and wildlife biology from Northeastern State University, and a master's in environmental science, emphasizing watershed management, from Oklahoma State University. Hill became stormwater manager in 2017.
Tahlequah is required to have a permit to discharge stormwater outside the city limits. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality requires the city to develop, implement, and enforce a stormwater management program.
Hill’s departure makes her the third city employee to resign in February. On Feb. 18, Lanny Williams submitted his letter of resignation to the City Council after 19 years on the job. A few days later, Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson also tendered his resignation to the mayor. Johnson had been employed with the city for over seven years, and accepted the same position in Collinsville.
