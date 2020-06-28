From staff reports
Three Cherokee County men are set to appear before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in July.
Burgundy N. Dentis is up for standard parole. He was arrested in 2016 after authorities busted him and three others while they were serving a warrant. He was arrested for trafficking, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of hallucinogens identified as mushrooms. Dentis began serving an eight-year sentence in December 2017 for trafficking in illegal drugs.
Zachery A. Stroud is also up for parole. He was charged with larceny of an automobile, possession of a stolen vehicle, and eluding/attempting to elude police officer on March 29, 2017. Stroud was sentenced to five years.
Shohn M. Johnson is to appear before the board, records indicate. He was charged with domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, and violation of protective order on Jan. 4, 2019. Johnson was sentenced to six years at the Department of Corrections.
