By the time the filing period had closed Wednesday, Dec. 9, eight local residents had filed their declarations to seek Tahlequah city offices, with three races materializing.
Police Chief Nate King drew a challenge from Chris Smith. Ward 2 City Councilor Dower Combs didn't seek reelection, but two candidates will vie for the office: Gary Cacy and Keith Baker. And Ward 1 City Councilor Bree Long is being challenged by Dr. John Uzzo.
Maintaining their seats unopposed are City Clerk DeAnna Hammons and City Treasurer Marty Hainzinger. Kevin Smith, a former city administrator, filed for street commissioner.
The Cherokee County Election Board also received several filing forms for the February board of education primary elections. Only one race will be held, in the Keys district, between Rick Patrick and Cara Schaus. Their names will appear on the general election ballot on April 6, 2021.
Shawn Coffman filed for the unexpired No. 5 seat on the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education. He will run unopposed, as will incumbent Lori Walker, who had previously filed for seat No. 1.
Jamie Tannehill will assume the board of education seat for Hulbert Public Schools, and in Tenkiller, Daryl Robbins was the lone candidate to file. Elizabeth Colvin will be seated at Shady Grove, and incumbent Audra Connor will remain on the Peggs Board of Education. Anthony Hare will keep his seat in Briggs.
Also running unopposed are: Dan Fuller, Grand View; Jessica Secratt, Lowrey School; Gregg Perryman, Norwood School; and Eddie Molloy, Woodall.
