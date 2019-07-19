Tahlequah Industrial Authority trustees during their regular July 17 meeting approved a mission statement.
TIA Executive Director Cindy Morris provided six example statements to the board and said there needed to be a vote on one before moving forward.
The board spent roughly 20 minutes deciding which statement best suited TIA.
A motion to use "advance an environment which preserves, attracts and promotes business growth through partnerships in the Tahlequah area" was made by Trustee Anna Knight, which Trustee Dower Combs then seconded.
Trustees also approved the TIA minutes and the financial statements. Minutes from four previous meetings where OK'd.
As for the discussion pertaining to the strategic plan, Morris asked trustees to review what she had put together and give their input to her within the next week.
"The more input that we have, the faster we can move it and the less time we spend here at the meeting," said Morris.
What's next
The next regular meeting of the Tahlequah Industrial Authority is at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 21 in the council chambers at City Hall, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
