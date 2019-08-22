During the Aug. 21 Tahlequah Industrial Authority meeting, the board took no action on a possible purchase, approval of purchase and/or appraisal of the United Methodist Children's Home or property located at or around 7 Mathis Park Drive.
A motion to exit the regular meeting and enter into an executive session was on the agenda. The board was in that session for approximately 20 minutes to discuss the possible purchase.
Repairs and maintenance to C3/Customer Contract Channels were said to be coming along nicely, and Mark Manship, maintenance superintendent, said some costs have come out lower than projected.
"The windows came in substantially less than what we had estimated, which was due to miscount on my part because I was counting glasses," said Manship. "They were pricing it to me at one whole section, so it was quite a bit less."
The board gave the nod to remove former trustee Steve Worth as an authorized signatory for the TIA accounts at Bank of Cherokee County. Trustee Anna Knight was added as new a signatory.
An agreement between TIA and the city of Tahlequah, with a monthly payment of $820, was approved by the board. The agreement is renewed annually.
"We pay $750 a month for two employees, we pay $70 a month for the $50 Casel monthly fee and $20 storage closet," said Chairman Mark Gish. "We will continue to support this and continue paying that amount to the city."
Trustees Jeff Reasor and Dower Combs were absent.
What's next
The next regular meeting of the Tahlequah Industrial Authority is at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 18, in the council chambers at City Hall, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
