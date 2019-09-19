During the Sept. 18 Tahlequah Industrial Authority meeting, the board extended a timeframe for hay cutting, bailing and hauling.
Chairman Mark Gish said the deadline for Rodney Young to haul off bails after they are cut was Sept. 25. Trustees wanted to extend that date to Oct. 31 so Young could get the work completed in case weather doesn't allow him to do so.
"Both the park and airport needing cutting again and it's just about right for cutting, so I made a decision and I talked to Rodney about it and he said he was a little unsure about that; he didn't know if there was anything he could do," said Gish. "He said he would like to cut and bail it again."
The board gave nod to a $1,500 level sponsorship for the 11th annual NORA Economic Development Summit.
"If you've never been to this, it's a big deal," said Gish. "There are lots of people from the 14 counties and that ballroom at NSU will basically be full."
Trustee Jeff Reasor echoed Gish and said attendees walk in "wide-eyed" and obtain a lot of information.
The $1,500 level sponsorship gives TIA two registrations to the summit, and Executive Director Cindy Morris and trustees Josh Hutchins, Dower Combs and Gish said they would attend.
Trustee Anna Knight was absent.
What's next
The next regular meeting of the Tahlequah Industrial Authority is at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 16, in the council chambers at City Hall, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.