The Tahlequah Industrial Authority approved a $30,000 bid on repairs and repainting of C3 building during its Jan. 15 meeting.
City Maintenance Superintendent Mark Manship provided two bids; one from Todd Lewis and the other from Taylor Painting, LLC. Trustees approved the bid from Taylor.
The board deferred payments starting from November 2019 toward a balloon payment to November 2021 for Backwoods Food Manufacturing Inc.
"The whole year's payment of $11,000 will be due Nov. 1, 2021 and it's for a term of Nov. 1, 2019 through Oct. 1, 2020," said city attorney Grant Lloyd.
Discussion and possible action to approve recommendations on the Hay Bailing Lease for 2020 was tabled.
Trustee Dower Combs motioned to table discussion and action to amend the Trust Indenture Creating the TIA until next month's meeting.
What's next
The next regular meeting of the Tahlequah Industrial Authority is at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 19 in the council chambers at City Hall, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.