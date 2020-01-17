The Tahlequah Mission Park Project committee is hosting a community meeting Tuesday evening to update residents on their progress.
Dana Boren-Boer, TMPP vice president, said the goal of the meeting is to explain where they are in the whole process.
"We should close on the land soon. Final steps from the state grant administrator are being completed now, and as soon as the final paperwork is here, the city can finalize the purchase," said Boren-Boer.
The TMPP committee has been meeting regularly once a month since August.
Boren-Boer said the community meeting is a way to keep everyone in the loop.
"We will handle some regular business, but these meetings are an effort to keep the community updated on the park progress. We also hope to engage community members for ideas, volunteering and being involved in the buildout of the park," said Boren-Boer
Area residents and members of the TMPP have been trying to raise money to buy the 21 acres at First Street and Mission Avenue to create a nature preserve.
The proposed park acreage is already a habitat for animals such as deer, fox, rabbits, raccoons, and apparently, a lone mountain lion.
TMPP is looking to create various hiking and walking trails, along with a community park.
"We want some natural trails in there and a park place, and we need a reservoir to control flooding," said Boren-Boer. "It lends itself in the front part of the property to a natural park setting, and then the back part of the property - which is the majority of it - is all wooded, and it's got a dry creek bed that runs through it."
Her idea for the back side of the property is to benefit wildlife preservation and to cut single-track trails for walking or biking.
"Ideally, that would be left in its natural state to allow the deer and foxes, and just to keep that wildlife and give them a place they can still come to," she said.
Boren-Boer said the next step is to finalize the grant and get it submitted by Jan. 31.
"And then work to be ready when and if we receive it to begin the phase two buildout, which will include a one-mile American Disabilities Act-compliant trail and retention pond to address flooding in the area," she said.
You're invited
The TMPP Community Park Meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Northeastern State University Science Building LL 61. The public is invited.
